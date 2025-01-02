Sensational return? Wild rumor about Messi

The decisive factor is the tangible crisis at Manchester City. The "Skyblues" have won an almost embarrassing two of their last 14 competitive matches and are lagging behind their form in every respect. Defensively, they are as shaky as ever, and there are hardly any ideas or esprit in attack. "Pep" is therefore forced to act. Logically, the board of the Sheikh's club is anything but amused by the status quo and the Catalan must deliver results, despite his merits and the recently extended contract.