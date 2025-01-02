Guardiola gets serious
Sensational return? Wild rumor about Messi
Is Lionel Messi set for a sensational return to Europe? Pep Guardiola is said to be interested in loaning out the Argentine superstar to give Manchester City's stuttering engine new fuel. The "Krone" takes a closer look at a potential mega-deal.
Just in time for the winter transfer period, an absolutely wild rumor is circulating. Pep Guardiola is apparently planning to bring his "prodigal son" to Merseyside. Lionel Messi could be about to make a spectacular return to Europe!
The decisive factor is the tangible crisis at Manchester City. The "Skyblues" have won an almost embarrassing two of their last 14 competitive matches and are lagging behind their form in every respect. Defensively, they are as shaky as ever, and there are hardly any ideas or esprit in attack. "Pep" is therefore forced to act. Logically, the board of the Sheikh's club is anything but amused by the status quo and the Catalan must deliver results, despite his merits and the recently extended contract.
The championship, which was almost lost at the turn of the year, and some disastrous performances in the Champions League have turned the once almost unbeatable European giant into a staggering, battered boxer.
"La Pulga" could now provide a remedy. The name alone would automatically give Manchester City a boost. And Guardiola would finally have that player back under his wing for whom he would practice an entire playing philosophy, indeed a completely different system.
"The only player who can do what he wants with me is Messi," the Catalan once said. "He is the best." Together with the Argentine, the coach fox won 14 titles between 2008 and 2012, winning the premier class twice with Barca. Perhaps this period also saw the best Lionel Messi of all time.
The Inter Miami superstar could therefore be an ace up Pep and City's sleeve. On the one hand, they are attracting all the media attention by bringing Messi to the Premier League. Secondly, he could add a touch of new magic to the team.
Beckham model possible
The most interesting thing would be how. A six-month loan would be an option, which would be possible thanks to the off-season in American soccer. This would mean that Messi would not miss any important phases for his club. This model is strongly reminiscent of a certain David Beckham, now co-owner of Inter Miami. The ex-Real professional once moved from Los Angeles Galaxy to AC Milan, also on a short-term loan. An act full of glitz and glamor. An effect that "Leo" would also have.
The signs of a change have been growing in recent days. Even though the 37-year-old has always emphasized how happy he is and is enjoying life in the USA. If his mentor finally calls, he could possibly weaken.
What speaks against a transfer
David Beckham is likely to be at least positive about a mega-deal. Should Man City actually make an offer, "Becks" is unlikely to put any obstacles in the way of his star's move to Europe.
While the sporting slump of last year's English champions speaks in favor of an imminent transfer, there are also counter-arguments. The MLS is in no way comparable to the Premier League in terms of intensity, pace and physical toughness. And Messi is no longer in his physical prime, so serious injuries would be too great a risk for the playmaker.
His friendship with neo-Miami coach Javier Mascherano, with whom Messi shaped an era in Argentina's national team for years, could also prevent a return to Europe. And ultimately, the big question would also remain as to whether Messi could help struggling Manchester City return to more glorious days in the late fall of his career.
