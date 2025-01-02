Gifts around 1 million
What’s inside the 82nd Golden Globes goodie bag
A rather inconspicuous brown bag has it all: it contains gifts and vouchers worth one million dollars, which the winners and celebrity presenters of the 82nd Golden Globes will receive.
From sinfully expensive wines and luxury trips to a facelift - the "world's most luxurious gift bag" contains everything a star's heart could desire.
Expensive luxury trips for the celebrities
One of the most expensive highlights for the A-listers is a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. A beach villa for up to nine guests awaits them in Grace Bay, which would normally cost 507,492 dollars for three nights.
Alternatively, the stars can fly to Bordeaux in France for a wine tasting and dinner - the men in a tailor-made "Made in Italy" suit by NB44 for 11,400 dollars. At the "Liber Pater" winery, you can taste sinfully expensive, super-rare wines, which is why the trip is worth 272,000 dollars. You will also take home a trio of wines from the 2015, 2018 and 2019 bottling years worth 34,8000 dollars.
Exclusive creams and beauty treatments
Good looks are not neglected either. The winners and presenters can rejuvenate their skin with the "Pure Gold Concentrate" serum (935 dollars), for example, or enlist the help of Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon Dr. Simon Ourian. He will perform a stem cell facelift (worth 40,000 dollars) on them.
If you also want to get fit, you and 24 friends can take part in a dance-focused work-out and wellness program from FORWARD_Space, which would normally cost 15,000 dollars.
Gifts for every taste
The Golden Globe gift bag contains more than two dozen offers. But there is a small catch to the bulging bag: not every star can take advantage of every offer! But the selection is so large that every celebrity is sure to find the perfect gifts for themselves.
Here are the other contents of the "Golden Globes" gift bag:
These trips are available:
- a private flight from "ACX Access and Helsinki Citycopter" with a stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights ($48,000)
- a five-day charter trip on the Celestia Phinisi yacht through the Coral Triangle in Indonesia (60,000 dollars)
- a five-night "Joali Being" wellness experience in the Maldives (33,800 dollars)
- One night in a suite at the L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Hotel (1500 dollars)
- three nights at the Mandapa Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the jungles of Bali (5800 dollars)
- one Caribbean flight and three nights in a villa at the Round Hill Hotel (35,000 dollars)
- five nights at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman Hotel (55,000 dollars)
- a whisky tasting in Tasmania, Australia, with a two-night stay at The Tasman Hotel Hobart (4935 dollars)
There are also beauty and wellness gifts for the stars:
- Beau Domaine Fluid Cream (209 dollars)
- Coyuchi satin or linen bedding (1392 dollars)
- CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask (469 dollars)
- Exponent Vitamin C Serum and COQ10 (98 dollars)
- Femmue skin care product (290 dollars)
- NordicTrack treadmill (15,000 dollars)
- Perfume by LA Collection (615 dollars)
- The Maybourne Beverly Hills Oxygen Facial (1400 dollars)
Wines, spirits and cigars provide for the physical well-being:
- Casa Komos XO Tequila (2000 dollars)
- Casa Komos tequila quartet Reposado Rosa, Añejo Cristalino, Añejo Reserva and Extra Añejo (950 dollars)
- a trip to the headquarters of the Casa Komos Foundation in Tequila, Mexico, with tequila tasting (5500 dollars)
- Davidoff cigar travel humidor (440 dollars)
- a bottle of "The Hearach" single malt Scotch whisky and a bottle of Isle of Harris gin (240 dollars)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
