Children on a drag lift collide with a car

The 44-year-old driver, who was driving towards Walserstrasse on Greberweg at around 2.20 pm, collided with the kids. They crashed into the driver's side of the car and were pulled up by the lift bar on the vehicle. While the 9-year-old boy on the driver's side slid back onto the road, the 11-year-old was pulled over the roof of the car and fell into the snow on the other side.