Two simultaneous tobogganing accidents with three injuries

Crashed into the stream bed with a toboggan

Another German (65) had to be taken to hospital after a tobogganing trip in Rettenschöss (Kufstein district). The man was tobogganing on the toboggan run from the Wildbichler-Alm shortly after 4 p.m. on 1 January when he overstepped the edge of the road in a right-hand bend and fell around 50 meters over steep terrain into a stream bed. The man sustained serious injuries.