Auroras light up Austria’s sky

Strongest solar storm in May 2023

On the night of May 11, 2023, the strongest solar storm since 2003 produced spectacular auroras that were even visible in the brightly lit city of Vienna. "This was probably the best Northern Lights event ever photographed, mainly thanks to smartphones, which capture colors better than the eye can see them," explains Möstl. On 11 October, the luminous phenomena caused by a solar storm were also visible in western Austria, but only to a lesser extent due to the weather.