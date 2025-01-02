Is the wall to blame for the high death toll in South Korea?

Expert: Wall "should not have been there"

"The reason why so many people died was not the landing as such, but the fact that the plane collided with a very hard obstacle directly behind the end of the runway," said Learmount. Another aviation analyst agrees: "Unfortunately, this thing was the reason why everyone died, because it literally crashed into a concrete structure. It shouldn't have been there," Ross Aimer, managing director of Aero Consulting Experts, told Reuters news agency.