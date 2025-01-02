The fog should be over for once

On New Year's Day, the meteorological "two-tier society" continued once again in Upper Austria. While the "upper classes" in the Mühlviertel were able to enjoy the full sun in the morning, the Danube region was mainly covered in fog until the afternoon. For example, at 12.30 pm it was 7 degrees plus in Zwettl an der Rodl, but minus 1 degree in Linz. This effect, known as an inversion, had driven the inhabitants of the Linz "lowlands" into an autumn depression, especially in November.