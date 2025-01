New Year’s baby Luisa: “Then she stepped on the gas”

Styrian is Carinthia's New Year's baby

Incidentally, there will be a second Styrian New Year's baby in 2025: Because in Carinthia, little Marie is the first newborn to see the light of day at 0.44 a.m. - at the Barmherzige Brüder hospital in St. Veit. Her parents Selina Krainer and Christoph Helfenschneider live in Mühlen in the Upper Styrian district of Murau.