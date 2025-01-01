Vorteilswelt
Children also hit

After firecracker explosions: Injured in shock room

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 10:44

Several people were injured by the explosion of firecrackers and rockets on New Year's Eve in Vienna. Two revelers even had to be taken to shock rooms. They suffered burns, crushing injuries and a partial amputation, among other things. Other people were only slightly injured, according to the Vienna Professional Rescue Service.

At around 2.30 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Vienna Emergency Services were called out to Donaustadt after a rocket exploded near a 14-year-old's hand. The teenager suffered serious injuries as a result of the explosion, including a partial amputation of a finger and burns to his hands and face. The boy received emergency medical treatment and was immediately taken to a trauma room by the ambulance.

Crush injuries and burns
A second seriously injured person had to be treated by Vienna's professional rescue service at around 5 a.m. on New Year's Day in the Innere Stadt district. A firecracker is believed to have exploded in the hand of a 20-year-old. He suffered serious injuries to his hand, including crushing and burns. He also had to be taken to a shock room. 

Child hit in the face by rocket
On New Year's Eve, the Viennese rescue teams had to attend to other people celebrating after explosions caused by rockets or firecrackers. Around midnight, the Vienna Rescue Coordination Center received an emergency call from a child complaining of pain in the face. The nine-year-old had probably been hit in the face by a rocket in Hernals. The boy suffered minor burns to his face and had to be taken to hospital.

Six-year-old also injured
At the same time, a six-year-old was injured by a firecracker in Rudolfsheim. A firecracker is believed to have exploded near her face, slightly injuring the girl's eye. After receiving treatment, the six-year-old was taken to hospital. 

993 alarms in 24 hours
As reported by the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, there were also a few other call-outs, including people complaining of foreign objects such as sparks after explosions or blast trauma. They were all only slightly injured. In total, the professional rescue team was called out 993 times in 24 hours to provide emergency medical care to people. Compared to the previous year, this represents a minimal decrease in operations (1013 times).

