After firecracker explosions: Injured in shock room

Child hit in the face by rocket

On New Year's Eve, the Viennese rescue teams had to attend to other people celebrating after explosions caused by rockets or firecrackers. Around midnight, the Vienna Rescue Coordination Center received an emergency call from a child complaining of pain in the face. The nine-year-old had probably been hit in the face by a rocket in Hernals. The boy suffered minor burns to his face and had to be taken to hospital.