Stopped since 6 a.m.

End of Ukraine transit: gas supply secured

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 09:19

The gas transit contract between Russia's Gazprom Export and Ukraine's Naftogaz expired at the turn of the year. Since 6 a.m. on the first day of the new year, Russian gas has therefore no longer been coming to Austria via Ukraine. 

Both at the hubs from Ukraine to Slovakia and at the Baumgarten transfer point from Slovakia to Austria, the system operator AGGM recorded a slump in delivery volumes - which was already foreseeable the day before. After all, practically no gas capacities were registered. The Slovakian gas pipeline operator Eustream also confirmed that gas flows from Uzhorod in Ukraine to Velke Kapusany in Slovakia had been stopped.

Austria has taken precautions
However, this step did not come as a surprise and had been announced several times. "Ukraine made it clear long in advance that it would not extend the transit contract with the aggressor Russia," noted Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens). "We did our homework and were well prepared for this scenario."

Austria purchased and stored almost 20 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas as a strategic reserve in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis.

Supply ensured
Around 76 TWh of gas was consumed in Austria in the previous year and the Austrian storage facilities are 79% full at around 80 TWh. In addition, Austria could import up to 185 TWh per year via Germany and Italy. Market participants therefore switched to alternative gas sources. This compensated for the supply restriction. The supply in Austria is therefore still guaranteed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

