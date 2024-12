Oak tree kills a man from Mühlviertel on Old Year’s Day

Helpers rescued the victim

The injured man came to rest under the tree trunk and was trapped. A work colleague (29) who was present, the 49-year-old owner of the land and his 71-year-old father noticed the accident and immediately provided first aid. They freed the 30-year-old from under the trunk and called the emergency services. After the casualty was rescued, he was given first aid by the emergency doctor and the rescue team. However, he succumbed to his serious injuries after resuscitation and died at the scene of the accident.