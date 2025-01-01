What the Styrian calendar of 1573 predicted

"May the Almighty God grant us all a happy and joyful new year, amen " - with these words, Hieronymus Lauterbach concludes the foreword to his almanac for the year 1573, which was printed in Graz and is kept in the Styrian Provincial Archives. The book consists of two parts: a writing calendar with monthly sections and a practical section, known as "Practica", which contains the exciting predictions. "The title page of the work shows allegories of theology and astronomy with compasses and sextants on the left and right," says Weiss.