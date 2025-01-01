Carinthian sports year
Winter events ring in 2025 with a bang
The Champions League returns to Klagenfurt in January. The Ironman returns without professional women. And the ski jumping eagles and big air artists will kick things off this weekend. What the sports year 2025 has in store for Carinthia:
The year 2025 starts with a sporting bang in Carinthia! Two Winter World Cups are taking place this weekend.
Big Air. The world's best snowboard and freeski athletes will be competing for victory on the 45-meter ramp in the Klagenfurt stadium on 4/5 January. Carinthia's figurehead among the snowboarders on Sunday is Anna Gasser, on Saturday it's the turn of the ski tricksters.
Ski jumping. For the third time in a row, the women's World Cup ski jumpers will be competing in the Villach Alpenarena on January 5/6 - none of them will be from Carinthia, although Eva Pinkelnig was able to celebrate twice two years ago.
Snowboard. The Parallel World Cup on the Simonhöhe is taking a break this year - but there will be a European Cup on January 25/26. The national championships will also take place for the first time on February 8/9.
Soccer. Sturm Graz will host RB Leipzig in the fourth home match of the Champions League group stage at the Wörthersee Stadium on January 29. The ÖFB Cup final will also be held there again this year on May 1.
Sport climbing. The national bouldering championships will be held at Boulderama Klagenfurt on March 1 and 2.
Motor. The Lavanttal Rally takes place on April 5/6.
Ironman. The starting field for June 15 is already sold out - but as in 2024, only the men are allowed to take part in the professional events this year.
Tennis. A women's ITF 35 tournament will be held in Warmbad VIllach from May 26 to June 1, followed by another in Klagenfurt from June 2 to 6. The men will play an ITF 15 event at the same time.
Running. The Glocknerlauf (with World Cup) takes place this year from July 4 to 6. The major event "Kärnten läuft" takes place from August 29 to 31.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
