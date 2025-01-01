Events and concerts: what’s happening in the city in 2025

Johann Strauss turns 200

The whole year is dedicated to Johann Strauss. The Waltz King would have been 200 years old in 2025. In the new Johann Strauss Museum (Friedrichstraße 7), you can experience, hear and feel the composer's life up close. On the first weekend in August, the tree circle "Am Himmel" near the Cobenzl is transformed into a Strauss stage with a spectacular view. On October 25, Strauss' birthday, there will be a big celebration at the town hall - accompanied by numerous events throughout the city.