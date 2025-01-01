Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Culture in Vienna

Events and concerts: what’s happening in the city in 2025

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 14:30

Billie Eilish's first concert in Vienna, the Strauss year and classics such as the Ice Dream and the Wine Hiking Days - we have an overview.

0 Kommentare

Most people probably start the first day of the year a little tired on January 1st. And this promises a lot, at least in terms of events, concerts and exhibitions.

The Eistraum on Rathausplatz invites you to go skating. (Bild: Stadt Wien Marketing / Theresa Wey)
The Eistraum on Rathausplatz invites you to go skating.
(Bild: Stadt Wien Marketing / Theresa Wey)

The Ice Dream at the Christkindmarkt on Rathausplatz is open until January 6. After a break, the big version including curling rinks will finally open on January 23 - until March 2.

The whole year is dedicated to Johann Strauss. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / picturedesk.com)
The whole year is dedicated to Johann Strauss.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT / APA / picturedesk.com)

Johann Strauss turns 200
The whole year is dedicated to Johann Strauss. The Waltz King would have been 200 years old in 2025. In the new Johann Strauss Museum (Friedrichstraße 7), you can experience, hear and feel the composer's life up close. On the first weekend in August, the tree circle "Am Himmel" near the Cobenzl is transformed into a Strauss stage with a spectacular view. On October 25, Strauss' birthday, there will be a big celebration at the town hall - accompanied by numerous events throughout the city.

US punk rockers Green Day play two concerts in June. (Bild: Andreas Graf)
US punk rockers Green Day play two concerts in June.
(Bild: Andreas Graf)

The Danube Island Festival, which takes place in 2025 from June 20 to 22, is a fixed date in many people's calendars. Speaking of music: on June 6, US superstar Billie Eilish will grace Austria for the first time in the Stadthalle. The eternally young punk rockers Green Day will perform on two days: June 17 and 18.

The Wine Hiking Days combine exercise with enjoyment. (Bild: ©c.fuerthner/PID)
The Wine Hiking Days combine exercise with enjoyment.
(Bild: ©c.fuerthner/PID)

For the first time in nine years, the Global Champions, the show jumping tournament, returns to Vienna. From September 26 to 28 in front of a new breathtaking backdrop, Schönbrunn Palace. On the same weekend, the Vienna Wine Hiking Days will once again attract visitors to Stammersdorf, Kahlenberg and Co.

The world premiere of the new musical by Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, "Maria Theresia - Das Musical", takes place in October at the Ronacher.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Viktoria Graf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf