Culture in Vienna
Events and concerts: what’s happening in the city in 2025
Billie Eilish's first concert in Vienna, the Strauss year and classics such as the Ice Dream and the Wine Hiking Days - we have an overview.
Most people probably start the first day of the year a little tired on January 1st. And this promises a lot, at least in terms of events, concerts and exhibitions.
The Ice Dream at the Christkindmarkt on Rathausplatz is open until January 6. After a break, the big version including curling rinks will finally open on January 23 - until March 2.
Johann Strauss turns 200
The whole year is dedicated to Johann Strauss. The Waltz King would have been 200 years old in 2025. In the new Johann Strauss Museum (Friedrichstraße 7), you can experience, hear and feel the composer's life up close. On the first weekend in August, the tree circle "Am Himmel" near the Cobenzl is transformed into a Strauss stage with a spectacular view. On October 25, Strauss' birthday, there will be a big celebration at the town hall - accompanied by numerous events throughout the city.
The Danube Island Festival, which takes place in 2025 from June 20 to 22, is a fixed date in many people's calendars. Speaking of music: on June 6, US superstar Billie Eilish will grace Austria for the first time in the Stadthalle. The eternally young punk rockers Green Day will perform on two days: June 17 and 18.
For the first time in nine years, the Global Champions, the show jumping tournament, returns to Vienna. From September 26 to 28 in front of a new breathtaking backdrop, Schönbrunn Palace. On the same weekend, the Vienna Wine Hiking Days will once again attract visitors to Stammersdorf, Kahlenberg and Co.
The world premiere of the new musical by Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, "Maria Theresia - Das Musical", takes place in October at the Ronacher.
