Economy: optimism after a difficult year

The million-euro bankruptcies of large domestic companies from KTM to Leiner have dominated the headlines recently. However, Lower Austria wants to leave no stone unturned in order to bring growth to the economy. An important factor here is the establishment of new companies. And fortunately, there is a lot of positive news to report with regard to Bilanz 2024: For example, the blue and yellow business agency Ecoplus managed to attract 75 new companies to its own business parks last year. This created or secured a total of 740 new jobs.