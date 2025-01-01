Vorteilswelt
More relocations

Economy: optimism after a difficult year

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 19:00

There are currently 1060 (inter)national companies operating in the 16 business parks in the state - with around 24,680 employees.

The million-euro bankruptcies of large domestic companies from KTM to Leiner have dominated the headlines recently. However, Lower Austria wants to leave no stone unturned in order to bring growth to the economy. An important factor here is the establishment of new companies. And fortunately, there is a lot of positive news to report with regard to Bilanz 2024: For example, the blue and yellow business agency Ecoplus managed to attract 75 new companies to its own business parks last year. This created or secured a total of 740 new jobs.

State Premier Mikl-Leitner and Ecoplus boss Miernicki (Bild: NLK Burchhart)
State Premier Mikl-Leitner and Ecoplus boss Miernicki
(Bild: NLK Burchhart)

 "Particularly in a difficult economic situation, company relocations are an important driver of growth and stability. They create jobs, promote innovation and strengthen the regional economy. It is therefore our joint responsibility to create the best possible framework conditions for our entrepreneurs and thus secure the future of Lower Austria as a business location," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.

Evergreen heat pumps
The highlights of the new establishments include ECOP Technologies GmbH, which develops rotary heat pumps with a new, multi-patented technology for industrial use, in the Ecoplus Business Park IZ NÖ-Süd. The Danube Private University, for example, expanded its location in the Wiener Neustadt Technology and Research Center.

Company builds on concrete
"Rebloc GmbH produces and sells restraint systems made of precast concrete parts," says Ecoplus boss Helmut Miernicki. In addition to the office location in Gars am Kamp, the Waldviertel-based company would like to open a production site in order to produce its own concrete parts. The new site is to be built on a brownfield site, a former pellets plant.

From Vienna to Lower Austria
Hammerl Miettextilien, a long-established Viennese textile cleaning company, is planning to merge several laundry locations in Vienna, Lower Austria and Slovakia at a new central location in Hagenbrunn in the Weinviertel region.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
