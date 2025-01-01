New year, new me
31 kilos slimmer and pain-free
If you want to get rid of the holiday kilos or make major changes in 2025, you will find motivation in easylife's success stories - like this one from Susanne Györög. In just 17 weeks, she got rid of 5 dress sizes, pain and high blood pressure.
"I had constantly swollen legs and aching joints - it was torture," recalls Susanne Györög. In order to delay an operation with artificial joints, she urgently needed to lose weight. But due to her lipoedema - a disease with uncontrolled fat accumulation - the kilos persisted. The doctors advised liposuction, but she didn't give up! When she heard the the success stories of easylife participants she took courage and arranged a non-binding initial consultation that would change her life.
The key to a feel-good figure
In a conversation with easylife, the 58-year-old opened up and talked about her great desire for change: "I used to wear a size 36, now it's a size 48." She felt uncomfortable, even in leggings and a sweater, and missed her fashionable outfits. The easylife consultant revealed: "The cause of the stubborn excess weight is your metabolism!" Because at the time, it was the equivalent of a 72-year-old woman. A moment of realization that gave Susanne Györög hope. And the weight loss professionals knew exactly how to reactivate it successfully.
"What I achieved with easylife therapy exceeded my expectations," reveals the Burgenland woman from Stadtschlaining.
Lose weight in record time with pleasure
At the start of easylife therapy, Susanne Györög's metabolism was as sluggish as that of a 72-year-old. But the scientifically based weight loss concept quickly got it back on track. After just a short time, she experienced moments of happiness: "In the first few days, I lost a kilo a day! I was soon able to give away the huge items of clothing." By the end of the therapy, her metabolism was as fit as that of a 43-year-old. Susanne Györög lost a total of 31 kilos, 5 dress sizes and 108 centimetres in body circumference - 25 at the waist and 17 on each thigh.
"I feel like I've been reborn! My self-confidence has grown, my health is great - I no longer need blood pressure medication and the pain in my legs is a thing of the past! I can do everything with ease again!" enthuses the Senior Program Manager.
"Now I wear what I love, I feel happy and full of energy," enthuses Susanne Györög.
In easylife therapy with intensive, personal support, Susanne Györög discovered the key to her feel-good figure. With this knowledge and the exclusive, free aftercare, she can keep it off permanently!
Impressed? Go to the free figure analysis
Get personal and non-binding advice from the weight loss professionals now! The free figure analysis is only available until February 14, where you can find out why your weight loss attempts have failed so far and how quickly you can reach your feel-good weight with easylife.
Secure your consultation with a free figure analysis HERE!
Losing weight successfully with easylife for 20 years
easylife stands for successful weight loss and has been relying on scientifically based metabolic therapy for over two decades to get fat burning going again. Without starvation, but with tasty recipes suitable for everyday use, excess kilos disappear quickly and sustainably - even in the most stubborn problem areas such as the stomach, legs and bottom. Every participant benefits from individual support and medical supervision. No yo-yo effect thanks to the special follow-up therapy plan - free of charge for all participants. Can't believe it? Check your chances of losing weight conveniently with the online figure check and be amazed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
