Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

New year, new me

31 kilos slimmer and pain-free

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 00:01

If you want to get rid of the holiday kilos or make major changes in 2025, you will find motivation in easylife's success stories - like this one from Susanne Györög. In just 17 weeks, she got rid of 5 dress sizes, pain and high blood pressure.

0 Kommentare

"I had constantly swollen legs and aching joints - it was torture," recalls Susanne Györög. In order to delay an operation with artificial joints, she urgently needed to lose weight. But due to her lipoedema - a disease with uncontrolled fat accumulation - the kilos persisted. The doctors advised liposuction, but she didn't give up! When she heard the the success stories of easylife participants she took courage and arranged a non-binding initial consultation that would change her life.

"With my new figure, I can finally dress fashionably again!" enthuses the 58-year-old. (Bild: easylife)
"With my new figure, I can finally dress fashionably again!" enthuses the 58-year-old.
(Bild: easylife)

The key to a feel-good figure
In a conversation with easylife, the 58-year-old opened up and talked about her great desire for change: "I used to wear a size 36, now it's a size 48." She felt uncomfortable, even in leggings and a sweater, and missed her fashionable outfits. The easylife consultant revealed: "The cause of the stubborn excess weight is your metabolism!" Because at the time, it was the equivalent of a 72-year-old woman. A moment of realization that gave Susanne Györög hope. And the weight loss professionals knew exactly how to reactivate it successfully.

"What I achieved with easylife therapy exceeded my expectations," reveals the Burgenland woman from Stadtschlaining.

Lose weight in record time with pleasure
At the start of easylife therapy, Susanne Györög's metabolism was as sluggish as that of a 72-year-old. But the scientifically based weight loss concept quickly got it back on track. After just a short time, she experienced moments of happiness: "In the first few days, I lost a kilo a day! I was soon able to give away the huge items of clothing." By the end of the therapy, her metabolism was as fit as that of a 43-year-old. Susanne Györög lost a total of 31 kilos, 5 dress sizes and 108 centimetres in body circumference - 25 at the waist and 17 on each thigh.

"My pain is gone and I can move freely again," says the easylife participant. (Bild: easylife)
"My pain is gone and I can move freely again," says the easylife participant.
(Bild: easylife)

"I feel like I've been reborn! My self-confidence has grown, my health is great - I no longer need blood pressure medication and the pain in my legs is a thing of the past! I can do everything with ease again!" enthuses the Senior Program Manager.

"Now I wear what I love, I feel happy and full of energy," enthuses Susanne Györög. 

In easylife therapy with intensive, personal support, Susanne Györög discovered the key to her feel-good figure. With this knowledge and the exclusive, free aftercare, she can keep it off permanently!

Finally find out why losing weight has failed so far and how quickly it can be achieved with easylife therapy. (Bild: easylife)
Finally find out why losing weight has failed so far and how quickly it can be achieved with easylife therapy.
(Bild: easylife)

Impressed? Go to the free figure analysis
Get personal and non-binding advice from the weight loss professionals now! The free figure analysis is only available until February 14, where you can find out why your weight loss attempts have failed so far and how quickly you can reach your feel-good weight with easylife.

Secure your consultation with a free figure analysis HERE!

Losing weight successfully with easylife for 20 years

easylife stands for successful weight loss and has been relying on scientifically based metabolic therapy for over two decades to get fat burning going again. Without starvation, but with tasty recipes suitable for everyday use, excess kilos disappear quickly and sustainably - even in the most stubborn problem areas such as the stomach, legs and bottom. Every participant benefits from individual support and medical supervision. No yo-yo effect thanks to the special follow-up therapy plan - free of charge for all participants. Can't believe it? Check your chances of losing weight conveniently with the online figure check and be amazed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf