Drivers are facing a new wave of inflation

Save up to four cents when filling up on a Sunday

You can save a little if you fill up at the weekend, advises the motorists' club. Sundays are usually particularly cheap, with savings of up to four cents per liter this year compared to the middle of the week. But you don't have to get up extra early, because the prices at the pumps can only fall from Sunday afternoon to 12 noon on Monday. Only then can the petrol stations raise them again.