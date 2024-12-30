From January 2025
Drivers are facing a new wave of inflation
The good news: this year, fuel was on average two to four cents cheaper per liter than in 2023. But that's where the relief ends. From January, the cost of refueling will rise, and insurance tax and the standard consumption tax will also be increased. At least the mileage allowance will be increased.
Specifically, thanks to lower oil prices, petrol was on average two cents (a drop of one percent) cheaper this year than in 2023 at 1.569 euros per liter, while diesel was even four cents (three percent) cheaper at 1.596 euros, according to the ÖAMTC. As you can see, diesel drivers tended to pay more than those filling up with Eurosuper for the third year in a row.
But now a new wave of inflation is rolling towards vehicle owners. Three major cost items are accelerating with the turn of the year. Firstly, the CO₂ levy will rise from 45 euros to 55 euros per tonne of greenhouse gas as of January 1. Converted, this will increase the price of fuel at the pump by around three cents per liter. Including VAT, the CO₂ share of the price is 15 cents for petrol and 16.5 cents for diesel. In total, the tax authorities are already collecting up to 57% tax on every liter of fuel!
If the next government were to abolish the regional climate bonus, which is supposed to offset the CO₂ levy, this would even amount to an additional tax increase, warns ÖAMTC expert Martin Grasslober.
Save up to four cents when filling up on a Sunday
You can save a little if you fill up at the weekend, advises the motorists' club. Sundays are usually particularly cheap, with savings of up to four cents per liter this year compared to the middle of the week. But you don't have to get up extra early, because the prices at the pumps can only fall from Sunday afternoon to 12 noon on Monday. Only then can the petrol stations raise them again.
Secondly, most new combustion-powered vehicles registered for the first time from January 1st will be subject to a higher engine-related insurance tax. This is automatically levied together with the premium for the vehicle's liability insurance and increases the price of new vehicles by an average of 35 euros per year, calculates the ÖAMTC. Only very fuel-efficient or low-performance new cars are likely to escape with little or no increase. Important: Nothing will change for cars that are already registered! In fact, e-vehicles will continue to be completely exempt from the motor-related insurance tax.
Thirdly, the standard consumption tax (NoVA), which only has to be paid once at the time of purchase, will increase for many models. The decisive factor here is also the CO₂ emissions. Due to the complicated calculation method, it is possible that more NoVA is incurred not only for "gas guzzlers", but also for very efficient cars. Only e-cars and some hybrid and most plug-in hybrid cars will not be subject to the NoVA at all.
Official mileage allowance will be increased
As a small consolation, the official mileage allowance will at least be increased after many years. A standard rate of 50 cents per kilometer driven will then apply when driving on business. From January, it will therefore not matter whether you use a car, motorcycle, motorcycle or bicycle (from a distance of one kilometer).
Carpoolers can charge 15 cents (previously 5 cents). The transport deduction will also be increased slightly to 487 euros per year. This is deducted from income tax and is usually taken into account directly by the employer when paying wages for employees.
