What changes 2025 will bring for Vorarlberg residents

Faster and less bureaucratic energy autonomy

The new law on simplifications for energy transition projects is to be passed at the end of January, enter into force at the beginning of April and bring significant simplifications for project applicants. In nature conservation procedures, nature impact assessments and species protection exemptions will no longer be required under certain conditions. In addition, the overriding public interest in renewable energy plants will be enshrined in law for nature conservation permits. Solar and PV systems up to 100 kW will also be deemed to have been approved if the authorities do not make a decision within one month. Last but not least, a contact point has been set up at the provincial government office to advise and support project applicants.