What changes 2025 will bring for Vorarlberg residents
At the turn of the year, numerous changes to the state's range of services will come into force in Vorarlberg. Due to the new black-blue government, there are naturally different priorities. For families in particular, 2025 has a number of new services on offer, but there are also several substantial changes in terms of subsidies. An overview.
In order to support parents and guardians with the birth of multiples, the state will provide a one-off subsidy from January 1st. There will be 800 euros for the birth of twins, 1200 euros for the birth of triplets and 400 euros for each additional child.
More groups for childcare
The expansion of childcare places will also continue in 2025. Over 70 new groups have already been announced. Since the kindergarten year 23/24, every child between the ages of three and five has been entitled to a year-round and full-day childcare place if parents register their need. For schoolchildren from Year 1 to Year 4, the care obligation has applied since the school year 24/25 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days, unless they can attend an all-day type of school.
Expansion of the state initiative "Kinder.Essen.Körig"
The state initiative to promote healthy eating among children and young people is being rolled out in two stages. After the first year of the project was successfully completed at public elementary school, the initiative was extended to public new secondary schools and grammar schools (lower grades) from the 24/25 school year. For the 25/26 school year, it is planned that childcare facilities will also be included.
More music school cooperations
From January 1st, in addition to cooperations between music schools and elementary school, cooperations with pre-school classes will also be a fixed component, following a pilot project over several years. There is also greater scope for cooperation with elementary school: previously, cooperation was limited to the first and second grades, but is now being extended to all four grades. The three-year pilot project for cooperation between music schools and kindergartens has also been very successful, and the support program for 30 kindergarten groups is already fully booked.
Making inclusive housing more attractive
On January 1, the amended housing allocation guidelines for integrative rental and purchase apartments and assisted living will come into force. This is accompanied by an increase in income limits. The household income of people looking for accommodation may now not exceed 80 percent of the income limits set out in the current new construction funding guidelines for private housing. This is intended to make integrative housing more attractive to a broader section of the population. In addition, people in a homeless assistance facility will also have the opportunity to apply for an apartment in the municipality with the most previous registration periods.
Faster and less bureaucratic energy autonomy
The new law on simplifications for energy transition projects is to be passed at the end of January, enter into force at the beginning of April and bring significant simplifications for project applicants. In nature conservation procedures, nature impact assessments and species protection exemptions will no longer be required under certain conditions. In addition, the overriding public interest in renewable energy plants will be enshrined in law for nature conservation permits. Solar and PV systems up to 100 kW will also be deemed to have been approved if the authorities do not make a decision within one month. Last but not least, a contact point has been set up at the provincial government office to advise and support project applicants.
New nature conservation subsidies
From January 1, two funding measures will be offered that are particularly relevant to climate and wetland protection: Measures for optimized water management will be funded for the ecological improvement of wetlands. In addition, increased workload for the implementation of specific maintenance and recultivation measures for wetlands will be compensated.
One-way deposit and yellow bag for plastic and metal
From January 1, a one-way deposit (25 cents) will be introduced for plastic and metal drinks packaging - with the exception of milk packaging. At the same time, plastic and metal packaging will in future be collected together in the Yellow Bag.
Clinical psychology
The state and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) have agreed to expand the range of psychotherapeutic and psychological help for children and young people. As part of this, the Institute for Social Services will be implementing a pilot project from January, creating 200 additional treatment places.
Tele-emergency doctors pilot project
The Vorarlberg Red Cross is currently testing a new tele-emergency doctor system in the Bregenzerwald as part of a pilot project. In situations where there is no emergency doctor on site, paramedics can connect to an emergency doctor via cell phone or tablet. This doctor is connected via video to give instructions and support the rescue team.
1450 code
If people who have contacted the 1450 health advice service are advised to go to a hospital outpatient clinic, they will in future receive a text message and/or an e-mail with a 1450 code. This can be presented when registering at the outpatient clinic. The aim of the project is to evaluate the extent to which 1450 in Vorarlberg contributes to patient guidance in the hospital outpatient sector. The project is due to start in the first quarter.
