Parking lot in Ebensee
Skiers annoyed by 70-euro parking ticket
Due to the enormous rush to the Feuerkogel ski area near Ebensee, drivers were diverted to another parking lot at the weekend. But, as some of them apparently didn't know, this car park has been subject to a charge since this year. There were heavy fines.
"That's downright cheeky! We were directed to the parking lot, and in the afternoon we had a parking ticket! Now we have to pay 70 euros" - a Mühlviertel resident who went skiing on the Feuerkogel on Saturday is furious. Like around 1300 other winter sports fans.
Rerouted
And as the parking spaces at the valley station were quickly full, the cars of the athletes arriving later were diverted to the Trauneck parking lot and taken to the cable car by shuttle bus. So far, so good. But since this year, the Trauneck parking lot, which is also used for church days and other activities, is subject to a charge. Eight euros per day and car are due.
"I thought that because we were sent there, we didn't have to pay," the 37-year-old Freistädter argued to the "Krone" newspaper. And he wasn't the only one. "We've already received around 20 requests," confirmed Ebensee mayor Sabine Promberger, who immediately got on the phone to the people responsible for the cable car and parking administration.
Extra note
There were no tickets on Sunday for the time being, but from now on, drivers who are diverted to the parking lot - apart from the signs that are already in place there - will be reminded of the fee again to avoid further trouble. "However, the obligation to pay the fee remains, it should also have a steering effect, as should the amount of the fine," says Promberger.
Trying to be fair
At least for those who received a ticket last Saturday, she promises that "an amicable agreement" and "goodwill" will be sought, as apparently not all drivers were aware that they would also have to pay if they were diverted here. But now there are no more excuses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.