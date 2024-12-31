Lueg construction starts
Only one lane: is there now a threat of chaos on the Italy route?
From January 1, the Lueg bridge on the A13 will only have one lane of traffic. A bundle of measures should prevent vacations and trips to the south from becoming almost impossible. But will the concept pass the upcoming endurance test?
After years of planning, debates and objections, things are getting serious: from 1 January, temporary traffic cones will force traffic on the Lueg Bridge near Gries am Brenner onto two lanes. By the end of January, permanent concrete crash barriers will have been installed for this measure.
We have been working on concepts in large teams for a year. I am convinced that we have a traffic management system that will not lead to chaos
Asfinag-Chef Stefan Siegele
A year of planning for a package of measures
Is it still possible to travel south without hours of delay? Asfinag boss Stefan Siegele is confident: "We have been working on concepts in large teams for a year. I am convinced that we have a traffic routing that will not lead to chaos." The restrictions will essentially last until the end of 2027, when the first new supporting structure is scheduled to be completed.
Driving bans for people passing through
These will initially apply from January 1 to February 28, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Southbound: For vehicles traveling to Italy or a country that is to be reached via Italy, driving bans apply on the
- L 9 Mittelgebirgsstraße in the municipality of Ampass,
- on the L 38 Ellbögener Straße in the municipalities of Ampass, Tulfes and Patsch,
- on the Nösslach municipal road in the municipality of Gries am Brenner,
- on the L 11 Völser Straße in the municipalities of Völs and Zirl,
- on the B 171b Tiroler Straße and the municipal roads Grießenweg and Aflingerstraße in the municipality of Völs,
- on the L 13 Sellraintalstraße in the municipality of Sellrain and the municipality of Kematen in Tirol and
- on the L 394 Axamer Straße in the municipality of Kematen in Tirol.
Northbound: For vehicles with the destination Germany or a country that is to be reached via Germany, driving bans apply
- on the municipal road Nösslach in the municipality of Gries am Brenner,
- the L 38 Ellbögener Straße in the municipalities of Matrei am Brenner and Patsch
- and on the L 226 Natterer Straße and L 227 Mutterer Straße in the municipalities of Natters and Mutters.
LH Anton Mattle assures: "We want to keep the impact as low as possible, guarantee security of supply in the municipalities and maintain road safety."
At the end of the day, it is up to all road users to be sensible and understanding, to follow the rules out of consideration for the local population and to stay on the main traffic routes.
LH Anton Mattle
The state, Asfinag and the police are turning many screws.
- Driving bans: For the time being until February 28, there are restrictions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people passing through on roads in the Wipptal valley and the greater Innsbruck area.
- Truck limits: A driving ban will be imposed on 14 further days, the total number of days in the direction of Italy will then be 36 days, and 21 days in the direction of Germany.
- Meteringtraffic lights: No driving bans can legally be imposed on the Brenner federal highway, but seven automatic metering traffic lights will be installed. They are intended to prevent a collapse in the communities on the B182.
- Public transport: The rail frequency in the Wipptal valley is being increased, with 33 transfer-free connections between Innsbruck and Brenner every day.
- Other roadworks: There will be no further work along the B182 in 2025, in individual cases at night.
Zumtobel: predictability is crucial for everyone
Transport Minister René Zumtobel was also involved in designing the package of measures. "The aim is to relieve the route as much as possible and enable commuters, travelers and transport companies alike to plan ahead."
Two lanes on 180 days after all
Tip for vacation and excursion planners: On 180 days with heavy traffic (public holidays, weekends, etc.), Asfinag will switch back to two lanes, which will probably make it easier to get through. Trucks will then have to use the left (inner) lane. For details, see the Asfinag website.
