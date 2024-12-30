January 4 to 6
Participation campaign: “Hour of the Winter Birds” 2025
Become part of the country's largest citizen science campaign. From 4 to 6 January 2025, the bird conservation organization BirdLife Austria is calling for the "Hour of Winter Birds". How you can take part.
The "Hour of Winter Birds" participatory campaign offers a great opportunity to get to know the diversity of the local bird world and possibly discover something new. Whether in the garden, on the balcony, from the window or in the park - every bird observation counts!
Important data for bird research
With this annual initiative, which has already established itself as a popular tradition among bird lovers, BirdLife Austria aims to gain as accurate a picture as possible of the winter birdlife in our towns and villages. Populations have been declining for years - a number of species are endangered due to warming temperatures, increasing soil sealing and intensification of agriculture.
"The aim of the census is not so much to determine exact population figures, but rather to identify long-term trends. Each individual count is just a snapshot, but a valuable building block nonetheless. Even if you don't see a bird, this is important information for us!" emphasizes Gábor Wichmann, Managing Director of BirdLife Austria.
After completion, all observation data is recorded and checked. A nationwide evaluation of bird species, population numbers, population trends and observation locations is then produced.
How to count
- Requesta participation folder free of charge by telephone on 01/522 22 28, by e-mail: office@birdlife.at or download it online (with detailed instructions) at birdlife.at/stunde-der-wintervoegel.
- Count: On one day (January 4, 5 or 6) at a time of your choice, observe the birds for one hour during the counting period and note the highest number of individuals of each bird species that you see at the same time during this period.
- Report: You can submit your report from January 4th. Enter your count on the reporting platform birdlife.at/stunde-der-wintervoegel. This is open until January 16. Or return the completed registration form by post (closing date: January 14, 2025): BirdLife Austria, Diefenbachgasse 35/1/6, 1150 Vienna.
Please take an hour to count the birds in your garden, on your balcony or in the park and report your observations to us! The more people take part, the more meaningful the results will be.
Gábor Wichmann, Geschäftsführer BirdLife Österreich
Taking part pays off twice over
Once again this year, you can upload photos and videos to a gallery. A prize will be awarded for the best photo: stunde-der-wintervoegel.at/photo-video-upload. And as a thank you for all those who report their bird sightings, BirdLife is giving away great prizes such as high-quality binoculars, bird feeders, bird surprise boxes and much more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.