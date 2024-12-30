"Deep remorse"
In mid-December, Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller was seriously injured in an attack in the center of Vienna. Before Christmas, the 23-year-old suspect was remanded in custody. On Monday, the previously blameless Lower Austrian was released. Probation, therapy and work were ordered.
The 23-year-old suspect who allegedly knocked out Rapid striker Guido Burgstaller in mid-December at the "Volksgarten" club in Vienna will await trial at large.
Arrest hearing in Landl
The blameless man, who had turned himself in, was remanded in custody before Christmas. The next detention hearing took place on Monday. As the accused's lawyer, Klaus Ainedter, confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper, his client has now been released in exchange for lenient measures. The 23-year-old must undergo close-meshed therapy and attend probation. He is also to continue working to earn money that he can use to make amends.
The fatal attack occurred in mid-December: Burgstaller, who got into an argument with the attacker, fell unchecked on the back of his head after being hit by the attacker and was seriously injured: The footballer suffered a basilar skull fracture.
"Toughest test still to come"
The dispute was not about soccer, but rather a mixture of jealousy and alcohol is said to have played a role. Ainedter's client did not recognize Burgstaller. According to his lawyer, the young man deeply regrets his actions. For the lawyer, the release comes as no surprise: "Even the imposition of the sentence was borderline due to the lack of grounds for detention," says Ainedter, who adds: "In addition to the A-levels, my client still faces the toughest test in the form of the main trial and the expected sentence."
As soon as the Vienna public prosecutor's office has completed its indictment, the Lower Austrian will probably have to answer to a lay jury for causing grievous bodily harm with intent. If found guilty, the man could then face one to ten years in prison.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.