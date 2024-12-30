Reactions to death
Former US President Jimmy Carter died on Sunday afternoon at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia. The Democrat was US President from 1977 to 1981 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian work. National and international reactions and expressions of grief at a glance:
US President Joe Biden: "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, build peace, promote civil and human rights, support free and fair elections, shelter the homeless and always stand up for the most vulnerable among us."
US President-elect Donald Trump: "He has worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect."
Former US President Barack Obama: "For him, there were things that were more important than re-election - things like integrity, respect and compassion. (...) Whenever I had the opportunity to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn't just profess those values. He embodied them."
Former US President Bill Clinton: "He worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."
Former US President George W. Bush: "James Earl Carter, Jr. was a man of deep-rooted convictions. He was loyal to his family, his community and his country."
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: "The memory of President Jimmy Carter will always be honored in Hungary. By returning the Holy Crown to the Hungarian people at the end of the 1970s, he gave hope to freedom-loving Hungarians in a hopeless time."
French President Emmanuel Macron: "Throughout his life, Carter was a staunch defender of the rights of the most vulnerable."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer: "Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency era with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad."
British King Charles III: "His commitment and humility were an inspiration to many."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenkyj: "He dedicated his life to the promotion of peace in the world and the defense of human rights. Let us remember today: peace is important and the world must continue to stand united against those who threaten these values."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "His life embodied the American dream, as he rose from humble beginnings in Plains, Georgia, to become the leader of the United States of America."
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola: "President Jimmy Carter: the tireless champion of peace and human rights. The Nobel Peace Prize is a testament to his decisive role in resolving conflicts that have changed the course of history."
UN Secretary-General António Guterres: "His legacy as a peacemaker, human rights advocate and humanitarian aid worker will live on."
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: "His significant role in reaching the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will go down in history, and his humanitarian commitment is an example of a high degree of love, peace and brotherhood."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: "We mourn with our American friends the loss of their former President Jimmy Carter. The USA has lost a committed fighter for democracy." The world has lost "a great mediator who campaigned for peace in the Middle East and for human rights."
- October 1, 1924: Carter is born in the small town of Plains in the US state of Georgia
- 1946: Graduates from the US Naval Academy and marries Rosalynn. After his career in the Navy, Carter takes over the family peanut farm.
- 1970: Carter is elected Governor of Georgia.
- 1976: In the presidential election, the Democrat defeats the Republican incumbent Gerald Ford. 1977: He takes the oath of office and becomes the 39th President of the USA.
- 1978: In Camp David, Israel and Egypt sign an agreement under Carter's mediation that leads to a peace treaty between the two states.
- 1980: Carter announces that an attempt by the US military to free the hostages held in the US embassy in Tehran has failed.
- 1980: Carter clearly loses the presidential election to Republican challenger Ronald Reagan and leaves the White House on January 20 of the following year.
- 1982: Carter founds his non-governmental organization, the Carter Center, which campaigns for peaceful conflict resolution around the world. He is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his work.
- 2015: Carter has to undergo radiation treatment for a brain tumor.
- November 19, 2023: Carter's wife Rosalynn dies at the age of 96 after 77 years of marriage.
- 2024: The Carter Center announces that the ex-president had cast his vote for the presidential election by postal ballot - for Kamala Harris.
- Jimmy Carter dies at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024.
