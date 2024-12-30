Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

We are 8.156 billion!

82 million more people in the world than in 2023

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 07:48

According to one estimate, 8.156 billion people live on Earth at the turn of the year. This is around 82 million more people than exactly one year ago (8.083 billion).

0 Kommentare

The figure of eight billion people worldwide was exceeded in November 2022. The UN expects that the 9 billion mark could be broken in 2037. The figure is expected to reach ten billion in the second half of the century.

  • According to the DSW, although the absolute number of people is rising steadily, this increase is slowing down. Currently, women worldwide have an average of 2.2 children.
  • According to the DSW, the population is growing particularly strongly in Africa, where the population is expected to more than double in the next two decades. By the end of the century, Africa's population is expected to grow from 1.2 billion today to 3.4 billion.
By the end of the century, Africa's population is expected to grow to 3.4 billion people. (Bild: AFP)
By the end of the century, Africa's population is expected to grow to 3.4 billion people.
(Bild: AFP)

Peak at ten billion
The foundation assumes that the world population will peak at around ten billion people by the mid-2080s. "After that, according to the forecasts, a falling number of births plus a growing number of deaths will ensure that the world's population not only ages but also begins to shrink," it says.

Sexual education is essential
Women have a key role to play in the number of births: they must be able to determine their own lives and family planning. Education and sex education are essential so that girls and young women can decide "when and with whom they have how many children".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf