Less pressure, but more desire

Nevertheless, the Lungau native will tackle the January rally starting on Friday - the first of six stages in the national rally championships. "This is a completely spontaneous action, because my former team asked me if I wanted to drive. In fact, the entry deadline had already passed," says the 36-year-old, who is starting in Upper Austria without any pressure but with a lot of enthusiasm. "I've hardly done any preparation, but I'm really looking forward to it. I'm relatively relaxed and know that I can be fast." The family man also makes it clear right away: "If I'm racing somewhere, then I want to win. Otherwise I don't even need to compete."