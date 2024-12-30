Rally ace Neubauer:
Less pressure, but more desire
Hermann Neubauer is starting relatively spontaneously at the January rally, which is about to begin. The man from Lungau wants to enjoy the event in Upper Austria and only take part in selected events in 2025. He is particularly interested in races abroad.
Things have become a little quieter around Hermann Neubauer in the past year - the rally driver only took part in selected events. The situation will be similar in 2025.
Nevertheless, the Lungau native will tackle the January rally starting on Friday - the first of six stages in the national rally championships. "This is a completely spontaneous action, because my former team asked me if I wanted to drive. In fact, the entry deadline had already passed," says the 36-year-old, who is starting in Upper Austria without any pressure but with a lot of enthusiasm. "I've hardly done any preparation, but I'm really looking forward to it. I'm relatively relaxed and know that I can be fast." The family man also makes it clear right away: "If I'm racing somewhere, then I want to win. Otherwise I don't even need to compete."
"I have other goals"
In general, however, Neubauer no longer wants to and will no longer participate in all events in Austria by hook or by crook. "I've already won the national championship twice, that's enough for me," laughs the man from Lungau. "Now I have other goals. This year I don't necessarily want to take part in big rallies, but in nice ones. I've set my sights on events in Sardinia and Finland. That would be really cool."
Neubauer will spend New Year's Eve with his loved ones. "We'll keep it quiet and unspectacular." Also because he will then set off for the January rally on New Year's Day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.