New system from 2025
Why metal waste now goes into the yellow garbage can
At the turn of the year, there will be a major change for Styrians when it comes to separating waste: The blue garbage cans will disappear and metal waste will be placed in the yellow garbage can or yellow bag. The introduction of the bottle deposit plays a role in this.
Residents of the Liezen district are already familiar with the system, but in all other regions of Styria, a major change in waste separation is imminent: The blue garbage cans are disappearing and metal packaging will be disposed of in the yellow garbage can in future.
There are several reasons for this change, which other federal states such as Vienna and Carinthia have already implemented. For example, increasingly modern sorting technologies ensure that plastic and metal packaging can be easily separated. Waste disposal companies save numerous trips by consolidating waste in the yellow garbage can. And the introduction of the bottle and can deposit (25 cents) from January 1st is expected to result in households disposing of less waste.
Last but not least, the aim is to make it a little easier for Styrians to separate their waste. As often reported, there is a lot of catching up to do here. According to the province of Styria, 42 kilograms of light and metal packaging are currently collected per person per year. However, 14 kilograms end up in residual waste - a third!
EU stipulates recycling rate
The background to the changeover is also a recycling quota prescribed by the EU: 55% of all plastic packaging must be recycled by the end of 2030. However, Styria is aiming for a much higher rate of 70 percent.
By the way: nothing will change for all other waste garbage cans. Residual waste, waste paper, organic waste and white and colored glass will remain the same. And what happens to the blue garbage cans? Some will be disposed of, some will be sent to neighboring countries.
