"Krone" commentary
Bad rumors?
"We have a duty to be confident", wrote the Hamburg bourgeoisie newspaper "Die Zeit" in capital letters on the front page of its latest issue. Nothing can be built on the conviction that nothing will get better, it said.
These are the kind of aphorisms that grandma used to have embroidered in a frame above her chest of drawers. Such truisms help you through the sluggish period between Christmas and New Year's Eve. Just wait and see what else is in store for us in the New Year speeches.
In any case, you don't want to be a spoilsport at this quietest time of the year, you put faith above doubt and commit to confidence, as recommended by the German Intelligenzblatt.
But then this: Austria does not yet have a government, but many names of ministers are already being circulated. Okay, good staff are needed for difficult tasks. You can't start looking for the right people soon enough. But now we hear that Chancellor Nehammer believes that his former colleagues such as Karner, Tanner, Plakolm and Totschnig could be this qualified team.
Bitter, but perhaps the SPÖ and Neos will bring great experts with them? Unfortunately, there is currently talk of a surprisingly large number of ministers and state secretaries.
We can only hope that these are just nasty rumors and that the future government has not been abandoned by all good spirits before its inauguration.
