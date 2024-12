Vlhova: Quick comeback? “I don’t feel well”

Vlhova tore her cruciate and medial ligaments at her home race in Jasna on January 20. Her long injury break is mentally challenging for the 29-year-old. "It's an up and down, a difficult time. I try to stay positive." Her goal is to be back in the starting gate as soon as possible, but she doesn't want to rush things: "It doesn't sound perfect, but I'm less worried about skiing at the moment than about my knee. Health is the most important thing, even after my career."