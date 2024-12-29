There have already been 45 missions this year

The Carinthian Samaritans now have 29 people in the dog squadron. "We've already had 45 deployments this year alone," says Blatnik, who knows how busy a dog handler's calendar is. "Everyone has a job, a family, has to train with the dog every weekend, but they also work during the week, and then there are the missions on top of that. Fortunately, we have some married couples and couples on the relay team, otherwise it would hardly be possible." There is no money for this, all dog handlers work on a voluntary basis.