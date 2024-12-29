Carolers: 17,000 steps with crown & incense

Parish must motivate young people

In Laßnitzhöhe, Viktoria Zenz is tying the cape around a young carol singer. Three groups of different age groups go through the parish on Saturday. "We are usually finished in two days," says the organizer of the Epiphany campaign. "The biggest challenge is finding a replacement if someone drops out. But it's also not always easy to motivate enough children to take part - many are on vacation at the time." But the work is worth it, says the young woman: "You can see how the children enjoy doing something good with their friends."