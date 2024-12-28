Sturm joins the German champions!

"We are extremely pleased that we have been able to recruit Benjamin Schunk as Technical Director for SK Sturm. He is a proven expert, can draw on a wealth of experience in scouting and squad planning and will be an asset to Sturm Graz. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bayer 04 Leverkusen for making this transfer possible. Benjamin's main area of responsibility will be squad planning, but he will also support me in all aspects of day-to-day work. I am looking forward to the future cooperation and joint tasks that lie ahead of us," said Sturm sporting director Michael Parensen in the club's press release.



