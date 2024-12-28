Vorteilswelt
New director

Sturm joins the German champions!

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 16:07

The decision has been made! League leaders Sturm have landed a new technical director to replace Paul Pajduch, who has also left for Hoffenheim. Sporting director Michael Parensen has found what he was looking for in his native Germany, joining none other than champions Leverkusen. 

0 Kommentare

In mid-October, Paul Pajduch moved to TSG Hoffenheim together with his congenial partner Andreas Schicker. Since then, the position at the double winners has been vacant. The names Johnny Ertl and Tino Wawra were repeatedly mentioned as possible successors to Pajduch. But no domestic solution was found. Parensen's trusted man comes from Bayer Leverkusen, where he had most recently worked as a scout.

Paul Pajduch moved to TSG Hoffenheim with Andi Schicker in the fall. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Paul Pajduch moved to TSG Hoffenheim with Andi Schicker in the fall.
Sturm has now confirmed the deal with Leverkusen. The player in question is Benjamin Schunk. The 33-year-old German has worked at Leverkusen since 2018 - including in the scouting department - and most recently as an assistant in the scouting/squad planning department at the reigning German champions. Schunk will move to the Mur at the start of the new year and take up his position on January 1.

"We are extremely pleased that we have been able to recruit Benjamin Schunk as Technical Director for SK Sturm. He is a proven expert, can draw on a wealth of experience in scouting and squad planning and will be an asset to Sturm Graz. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Bayer 04 Leverkusen for making this transfer possible. Benjamin's main area of responsibility will be squad planning, but he will also support me in all aspects of day-to-day work. I am looking forward to the future cooperation and joint tasks that lie ahead of us," said Sturm sporting director Michael Parensen in the club's press release.

Michael Parensen with the new technical director Benjamin Schunk (right). (Bild: SK Sturm)
Michael Parensen with the new technical director Benjamin Schunk (right).
"I would like to thank Michael Parensen and those responsible at SK Sturm for the trust they have placed in me. The talks with Michael were extremely positive, we think soccer in a similar way and want to achieve a lot together. I'm looking forward to getting to know everyone at the start of training and can hardly wait to get to work," says Benjamin Schunk.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
