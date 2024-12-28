Especially on New Year's Eve
Police warn against illegal fireworks
A multitude of dangers lurk when using pyrotechnic objects. The Tyrolean Provincial Police Directorate has issued a warning about this and also explains where and which items may be used.
Rockets, firecrackers and other fireworks - the number of different objects that fly into the air on New Year's Eve is almost endless. However, the Tyrolean State Police Directorate now points out that not everything is permitted or legal.
The Pyrotechnics Act contains extensive restrictions regarding the possession, transfer or use of pyrotechnic objects. "It should be noted that the use of category F2 fireworks is prohibited in the local area, unless the mayor has exempted certain parts from this ban by ordinance," says the executive.
Categories of pyrotechnic articles
- Category F1: Fireworks that pose a very low risk, can be used inside residential buildings. Example: Fireworks and fireworks articles. From 12 years of age
- Category F2: Fireworks that pose a low risk. Intended for outdoor use. Example: firecrackers, rockets. From 16 years of age
- Category F3: Fireworks that pose a medium risk. From the age of 18 and with a permit
- Category F4: Fireworks that pose a great danger. From the age of 18 and with a permit
- Category P1: Other pyrotechnic articles that pose a low risk. From the age of 18.
It is also prohibited to set off class F1 and F2 fireworks together. This has been in force since the beginning of 2016 and does not apply to pyrotechnic articles with whistle sets, for example
Clear regulation for the highest category
Pyrotechnic articles in category P1 are not intended for use for entertainment purposes. "Any use other than for the intended purpose is prohibited", according to the police.
There is no exemption regulation in Innsbruck, for example. Simple, freely available firecrackers are therefore prohibited. All pyrotechnic objects are also prohibited inside and in the vicinity of churches, places of worship, hospitals, children's homes, retirement homes and convalescent homes as well as animal shelters and zoos and objects at risk of fire, in particular petrol stations.
In accordance with § 40 PyroTG 2010, misuse is punishable by a fine of up to € 3,600 or imprisonment for up to three weeks.
Die Polizei
Clear labeling required
All pyrotechnic articles have an indication of the category, a designation, name and type. There are also instructions for use, safety information and an age restriction. A CE mark is also required to confirm the conformity of the article.
Articles that are not labeled are prohibited. "According to § 40 PyroTG 2010, misuse is punishable by a fine of up to €3,600 or imprisonment for up to three weeks," explains the police.
