Lucky charms and co.
Austrians spend around 126 euros on New Year’s Eve
Giving lucky charms is just as much a part of New Year's Eve as a bottle of sparkling wine or enjoying special culinary specialties. On average, Austrians will spend 126 euros per head on New Year's Eve celebrations this year.
"An important sales boost for domestic retailers," says Rainer Will, Managing Director of the Austrian Retail Association, commenting on the results of the market researchers from Reppublika.
Food and beverage retailers are the main beneficiaries of the turnover of around 600 million euros, as are other sectors such as stationery retailers, DIY stores and fashion stores, as well as various sales stands (e.g. for lucky charms).
The Viennese are the most generous
Per capita spending is highest in Vienna at EUR 139, followed by Upper Austria and Salzburg at EUR 134. In comparison, the least is spent on New Year's Eve celebrations in Styria and Carinthia (EUR 112).
The regions of Lower Austria and Burgenland as well as Tyrol and Vorarlberg are roughly on a par with the national average (120 euros each).
Lucky charms at the top of the list
Every second person buys lucky charms and culinary specialties, closely followed by sparkling wine, champagne or other alcoholic beverages (47 percent). A quarter treat themselves to special sweets, 14% invest in pyrotechnics and almost as many in decorative items.
When it comes to New Year's resolutions, 72% want to take more care of themselves in the coming year. For 62%, the focus will be on healthy eating, and for a negligible number on exercise and sport. And 58 percent plan to spend more time with friends and family.
