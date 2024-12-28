Trial in Landl
Death threat against Simone Lugner: man charged
This time the Vienna public prosecutor's office was quick: on December 19, Richard Lugner's widow Simone Lugner was threatened with death during a radio interview in the Gasometer, and now the alleged perpetrator is facing a criminal complaint. The 29-year-old Turkish citizen, who has a criminal record, is accused of the offense of making a dangerous threat.
The incident took place shortly before 8 a.m. on December 19 in a restaurant in the Gasometer, which was closed at the time for a radio interview with Simone Lugner. The restaurant is secured by glass walls and visible from the outside. The now accused 29-year-old suddenly banged his fists against the glass wall and is said to have insulted the people present. According to the criminal complaint, he shouted: "You H........., I'll kill you all!" The accused then allegedly knocked over chairs from a nearby bar.
The incident was worrying for 42-year-old Simone Lugner. It happened just one day after she had reported the desecration of a photo on Richard Lugner's grave at the Grinzing cemetery. When questioned by the police, the Tyrolean-born Turk admitted that he had knocked on the window. However, he does not want to know anything about a death threat. "I don't want to kill anyone, who could think something like that," he said.
Trial date still pending
The man has a criminal record and claims to have mental health problems. It is uncertain whether he is also the one who desecrated the photo on the grave. The 29-year-old, for whom the presumption of innocence applies, stated that he had visited the Grinzing cemetery before but had not found Lugner's grave. He only knew Simone Lugner from the media. He will have to answer to a single judge at the Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna. He faces a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine. The date for the trial has not yet been set. Simone Lugner, who is represented by lawyer Florian Höllwarth, will be questioned as a witness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.