Death threat against Simone Lugner: man charged

Trial date still pending

The man has a criminal record and claims to have mental health problems. It is uncertain whether he is also the one who desecrated the photo on the grave. The 29-year-old, for whom the presumption of innocence applies, stated that he had visited the Grinzing cemetery before but had not found Lugner's grave. He only knew Simone Lugner from the media. He will have to answer to a single judge at the Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna. He faces a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine. The date for the trial has not yet been set. Simone Lugner, who is represented by lawyer Florian Höllwarth, will be questioned as a witness.