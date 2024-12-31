Vorteilswelt
40 years of the Greens in Warth

Green team aims to win more than two seats

31.12.2024 16:00

The Greens do not have it easy in an area dominated by agriculture and a municipal council in which the ÖVP has an absolute majority with 15 seats. Nevertheless, they have been consistently represented in the municipal council for 40 years. With a motivated team, they want to achieve more seats this time. 

The Greens in Warth, a municipality with 1555 inhabitants in the district of Neunkirchen, currently have two seats on the local council. The ÖVP, on the other hand, has 15. "That's not good," says Green veteran Josef Kerschbaumer, who at 67 has been on the local council for over 30 years. "We would like to have more seats". Nevertheless, he is proud of the fact that the Greens have been continuously represented in the town hall since 1985. "Even longer than the Greens have been in parliament," says Kerschbaumer proudly. 

Romanian-born and psychology graduate 
Erika Noemi Maiercsak is the top candidate on the list this time. After studying psychology and social sciences, the Romanian-born woman, who has lived in Warth since 2013, currently works as a cleaner in the school community. "As she is very sociable, we hope that she will bring the village community back to life," says Josef Kerschbaumer.

The Greens' priorities: creating affordable living space by revitalizing vacant houses, more safety for children through more space for cycling and pedestrians, active business premises instead of vacancies, improving healthcare and meeting places for a more active village community

Kerschbaumer himself is in third place on the list. "I feel fit enough and will stay on the municipal council if the people want me to and vote for me," says Kerschbaumer.

Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
