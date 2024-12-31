Green team aims to win more than two seats

The Greens in Warth, a municipality with 1555 inhabitants in the district of Neunkirchen, currently have two seats on the local council. The ÖVP, on the other hand, has 15. "That's not good," says Green veteran Josef Kerschbaumer, who at 67 has been on the local council for over 30 years. "We would like to have more seats". Nevertheless, he is proud of the fact that the Greens have been continuously represented in the town hall since 1985. "Even longer than the Greens have been in parliament," says Kerschbaumer proudly.