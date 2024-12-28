Increased demand
4 out of 10 refugees pass integration test
Only four out of ten refugees passed the mandatory integration tests of the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF) in 2024. For displaced persons from Ukraine, who are not considered refugees, the proportion of positive results was much higher at around 70 percent.
Overall, demand for the courses was stronger than in the previous year: with around 80,000 examinations completed in 2024, the proportion of participants increased by 21%.
The values and orientation courses have been held since 2015 and have been mandatory for persons entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection in Austria since the Integration Act came into force in 2017. For displaced persons from Ukraine, however, the courses are voluntary. If both groups are added together, around 51% will have passed the integration courses in 2024, according to the ÖIF.
If persons entitled to asylum or subsidiary protection do not attend, participate in or complete the courses - i.e. the values and orientation course and German courses with the target level B1 - this leads to legal sanctions that can result in a reduction in state benefits. Specifically, a reduction in social assistance or means-tested minimum benefits can be enforced by the competent authorities of the federal states. However, there are no consequences in the event of a negative result.
Syrians and Ukrainians ahead in German courses
In 2024, the ÖIF provided more than 67,500 German course places, which represents an increase of 2.3 percent compared to the previous year. Most places were taken up by Syrians (47%) and displaced Ukrainians (34%), followed by nationals from Afghanistan (8%), Somalia (3%) and Iran (2%).
The ÖIF recorded around 230,000 advisory contacts in the integration centers in all nine federal states in 2024. The majority of these were in Vienna (98,000), followed by Upper Austria (24,000) and Styria (22,000). In total, 104,000 integration declarations have been signed since the Integration Act 2017 came into force, around 14,000 of them in 2024. In total, around 12,000 participants took part in the values and orientation courses, the majority of them in Vienna.
Reimbursement possible
Anyone who has qualifications and training acquired abroad recognized in Austria can apply for funding to reimburse the costs: in 2024, around 1900 nostrifications were funded by the ÖIF with a total of over 400,000 euros. The ÖIF also provides companies with individual company German courses that enable them to learn German at the same time as entering the job market.
Franz Wolf, Director of the ÖIF, emphasized in view of the increasing demand: "Integration requires the will and the effort to learn German, to work and to get to know Austria better."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
