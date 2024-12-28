4 out of 10 refugees pass integration test

The ÖIF recorded around 230,000 advisory contacts in the integration centers in all nine federal states in 2024. The majority of these were in Vienna (98,000), followed by Upper Austria (24,000) and Styria (22,000). In total, 104,000 integration declarations have been signed since the Integration Act 2017 came into force, around 14,000 of them in 2024. In total, around 12,000 participants took part in the values and orientation courses, the majority of them in Vienna.