Assist from Rossi! Minnesota defeats Dallas

The Detroit Red Wings with Carinthian Marco Kasper faced the Toronto Maple Leafs at home and lost 2:5. The goals for the Wings were scored by Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson. As a result, Kasper still has two goals and five assists so far, as the 20-year-old has not added anything to his assists tally either. Todd McLellan was at the helm of the Red Wings for the first time.