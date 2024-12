Secret plan: Eros Ramazzotti sings at the Hofburg Ball

Another star in a long list

"With the Vienna Business Ball, we combine tradition with modernity and thus create a special experience for all ball guests," says Walter Ruck, President of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. The almost sold-out ball on January 24 is thus mutating into another highlight in the local carnival calendar. But not just since this year. Stars such as Ronan Keating, Umberto Tozzi, Nena and Anastacia have also graced the event in the past.