Because of the Sarrazin drama
After crash orgy: speed stars furious with FIS
The speed stars are upset after the many and above all bad crashes during the second training session for the World Cup downhill in Bormio. They are sounding the alarm after Cyprien Sarrazin's wild crash!
"This slope is badly prepared", complains Frenchman Nils Allègre on Eurosport after his compatriot's crash. "There is no respect for the riders, the speed should be taken out. I don't even want to think about racing here at the 2026 Winter Olympics."
Crash orgy in Bormio
Sarrazin was not the only rider to be thrown off the Stelvio at this point. American Kyle Negomir, who was in start number 33, was also hit at the same spot. Immediately after him, Josua Mettler also crashed into the safety net and had to return to Switzerland for further examinations.
Italian Pietro Zazzi had an even worse experience. He crashed heavily in race number 45 and, like Sarrazin, had to be transported away by helicopter.
"The only fight for survival"
Marco Odermatt told Blick: "As an athlete, you don't want to see that. But you can imagine what's happening. It's just a fight for survival."
Sarrazin took off as he entered the final section and hit his back and head heavily on the hard piste from a great height. The 30-year-old slid motionless down the steep slope, cut the safety net with his skis and was taken to hospital by helicopter.
Sarrazin is said to have been conscious at all times, but complained of pain in his foot. The French camp suspected an as yet unconfirmed ankle and cervical vertebra injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.