Against poverty & violence
Carolers travel the country with a clear mission
Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar: the "Three Wise Men" bring blessings for the New Year and collect money for people living in poverty and exploitation - this year for children in Nepal.
Sparkling crowns and colorful robes: Like every year, the carol singers are on a royal mission again this year. Since yesterday, Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar have been going from door to door to bring the Christmas message of peace and blessings for 2025. "We are highly motivated," say the carol singers from the Salesian parish of Amstetten Herz Jesu, who are delighted with their task.
In many places, donations for a good cause are collected at the same time as the carol singing during the Epiphany campaign. In addition to the Catholic Boys' Choir from Amstetten, around 22,000 children and young people are in action throughout Lower Austria until January 6. This year, they are campaigning for child protection and the education of young people in Nepal.
Traditional customs
The country is one of the poorest in the world. Exploitation, violence and poverty are the order of the day here. The Epiphany campaign is not only a living tradition and custom, but above all an active "help for self-help" in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
Since the campaign began in 1954, they have succeeded in collecting 540 million euros for around 500 aid projects in poverty-stricken regions, covering 420,000 kilometers and thus circling the globe ten times. On average, each individual carol singer raises 230 euros. In St. Pölten, the "Wise Men from the Orient" managed to collect around 1.77 million euros last year, three percent (around 52,000 euros) more in donations than in 2023.
More information at www.sternsingen.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.