Against poverty &amp; violence

Carolers travel the country with a clear mission

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 16:14

Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar: the "Three Wise Men" bring blessings for the New Year and collect money for people living in poverty and exploitation - this year for children in Nepal.

Sparkling crowns and colorful robes: Like every year, the carol singers are on a royal mission again this year. Since yesterday, Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar have been going from door to door to bring the Christmas message of peace and blessings for 2025. "We are highly motivated," say the carol singers from the Salesian parish of Amstetten Herz Jesu, who are delighted with their task.

(Bild: Sonntagsblatt/Gerd Neuhold)
(Bild: Sonntagsblatt/Gerd Neuhold)
"Three Wise Men" in "winter dress". (Bild: dka)
"Three Wise Men" in "winter dress".
(Bild: dka)

In many places, donations for a good cause are collected at the same time as the carol singing during the Epiphany campaign. In addition to the Catholic Boys' Choir from Amstetten, around 22,000 children and young people are in action throughout Lower Austria until January 6. This year, they are campaigning for child protection and the education of young people in Nepal.

Traditional customs
The country is one of the poorest in the world. Exploitation, violence and poverty are the order of the day here. The Epiphany campaign is not only a living tradition and custom, but above all an active "help for self-help" in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Star singers from the Salesian parish Herz Jesu in Amstetten have been out and about since yesterday. (Bild: Wolfgang Zarl)
Star singers from the Salesian parish Herz Jesu in Amstetten have been out and about since yesterday.
(Bild: Wolfgang Zarl)
(Bild: Wolfgang Zarl)
(Bild: Wolfgang Zarl)

Since the campaign began in 1954, they have succeeded in collecting 540 million euros for around 500 aid projects in poverty-stricken regions, covering 420,000 kilometers and thus circling the globe ten times. On average, each individual carol singer raises 230 euros. In St. Pölten, the "Wise Men from the Orient" managed to collect around 1.77 million euros last year, three percent (around 52,000 euros) more in donations than in 2023.

More information at www.sternsingen.at

Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
