Carolers travel the country with a clear mission

Sparkling crowns and colorful robes: Like every year, the carol singers are on a royal mission again this year. Since yesterday, Caspar, Melchior and Balthasar have been going from door to door to bring the Christmas message of peace and blessings for 2025. "We are highly motivated," say the carol singers from the Salesian parish of Amstetten Herz Jesu, who are delighted with their task.