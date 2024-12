Almost 35,000 euros in donations thanks to the “Krone” family

Four families - three from Carinthia, one from East Tyrol - had their Christmas sweetened by the generous donations from the "Krone" family. One family was struggling with financial difficulties after the loss of their father and feared losing their home. A single mother of three was about to have her electricity cut off. Two young brothers lost their seriously ill mother and needed help to cope with everyday life. Another family was struggling to make ends meet after a severe stroke of fate. But you have also actively supported the four-legged friends who will soon simply be thrown out the door.