Asfinag invests 1.6 billion in road network

Inflation-related adjustment for route tolls

For some tariffs for vehicles up to 3.5 tons gross weight, there will be an inflation-related adjustment on route toll sections of Asfinag as of 1 January 2025, as the company also announced. This will be based on the harmonized consumer price index of recent years. For example, multi-ride tickets on the A9 Pyhrnautobahn will cost EUR 77.50 instead of the previous EUR 71.50.