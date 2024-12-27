Traffic increases this year
Asfinag invests 1.6 billion in road network
From January to November 2024, there were 0.7% more vehicles on Austria's freeways and expressways than in the previous year. Asfinag invested EUR 1.6 billion in the road network this year, with an annual surplus of EUR 763 million expected. Toll revenue in 2024 will amount to around EUR 2.5 billion.
The lion's share of the tolls comes from heavy goods vehicles at EUR 1.67 billion, while EUR 607 million was collected for the car vignette. Income for the state highway operator increased significantly due to fines for those who tried to evade the toll. They increased from 58 to 75 million euros. Overall, Asfinag is expected to generate revenue of EUR 2.62 billion in 2024, compared to EUR 2.59 billion in the previous year.
New lines on the S7 and S10
Major maintenance measures in 2025 include the Prater elevated road in Vienna, the Golling to Werfen tunnel chain and the Lueg Bridge in Tyrol. New construction includes the S7 Dobersdorf to Heiligenkreuz and the S10 Freistadt Nord to Rainbach Nord.
Costs for the vignette
The 2025 annual vignette for cars costs 103.80 euros, the one for motorcycles 41.50 euros.
Inflation-related adjustment for route tolls
For some tariffs for vehicles up to 3.5 tons gross weight, there will be an inflation-related adjustment on route toll sections of Asfinag as of 1 January 2025, as the company also announced. This will be based on the harmonized consumer price index of recent years. For example, multi-ride tickets on the A9 Pyhrnautobahn will cost EUR 77.50 instead of the previous EUR 71.50.
On the A10 Tauernautobahn it will be 87 euros (previously 81 euros), on the A13 Brennerautobahn 72 euros (previously 66 euros). There are also adjustments for single journeys. On the A9 Gleinalm, for example, the toll will be 11.50 euros instead of the previous 10.50 euros.
