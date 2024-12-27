With "special guest"
Investment punk Hörhan wants to rock the Opera Ball
He promises his clients that they can "get rich" with him and his know-how. With Investment Punk Gerald Hörhan, these are not just empty words, but the man lives what he talks about. And so his announcement in the "Krone" should be taken seriously when he says: "I'm going to rock the Opera Ball!"
The next Opera Ball, the first after decades of his "reign" without Richard Lugner, will take place on February 27, 2025. A date that entrepreneur and self-proclaimed investment punk Gerald Hörhan has marked in red in his calendar. Because the man who can easily pass for an influencer with 172,000 Instagram followers will be attending the ball.
Hörhan announces ball evening with "special guest"
Not for the first time! "I've already been to the Vienna Opera Ball once when I was young. Back then I was only there as a guest. I've also been to a ball in New York once, but it's hardly comparable. After all, we are talking about a real institution at our State Ball, which I am looking forward to attending in 2025. Especially as a convinced Austrian and European, I will be on board next year with heart and soul." He also revealed to the Krone why he will be there: "I will be spending the evening at the ball with friends. I'm also giving away a ticket via my social media platforms (note: www.punk-live.com/opernball) for a fan to accompany me to the Opera Ball. And who knows, maybe I'll even invite a special guest. ."
Full of respect for Mörtel
It all sounds as if someone wants to follow in Mörtel's footsteps: "I always thought Richard Lugner was very cool. He also had my utmost respect because he was very active until he was very old. And somehow we are also connected by the fact that we both made our money with concrete gold and are self-made entrepreneurs. After all, I'm also the investment punk!"
And so it comes as no surprise that he leaves a message for society: "My motto is very clear: Let's rock the Opera Ball. I'm going to rock the Opera Ball!"
