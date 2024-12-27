Investment punk Hörhan wants to rock the Opera Ball

Hörhan announces ball evening with "special guest"

Not for the first time! "I've already been to the Vienna Opera Ball once when I was young. Back then I was only there as a guest. I've also been to a ball in New York once, but it's hardly comparable. After all, we are talking about a real institution at our State Ball, which I am looking forward to attending in 2025. Especially as a convinced Austrian and European, I will be on board next year with heart and soul." He also revealed to the Krone why he will be there: "I will be spending the evening at the ball with friends. I'm also giving away a ticket via my social media platforms (note: www.punk-live.com/opernball) for a fan to accompany me to the Opera Ball. And who knows, maybe I'll even invite a special guest. ."