Stadlober: “The goal is to make the podium”

Stadlober's best overall Tour result is a fifth place from the 2017/18 season. Last year, she did not finish in the top ten. This time, the top ten is the declared goal, but a stage podium place on the way there is hardly possible, not least because of the strong competition from Norway around Therese Johaug and from Sweden. "It's still a long way to the podium, the stakes are high. But the goal is to make the podium."