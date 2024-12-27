Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the Tour de Ski

Stadlober: “The goal is to make the podium”

Nachrichten
27.12.2024 11:32

Cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober wants to improve her position on the podium at the Tour de Ski. The Olympic bronze medallist recently came sixth in the 20 km classic in Davos, and after an intensive training block at home, the Radstadt native is optimistic. "I feel good and have taken the momentum from Davos with me," said Stadlober before the start of the tour in Toblach.

0 Kommentare

The South Tyrolean town not far from the Austrian border is one of only two venues on the Tour this time, along with Val di Fiemme. "There are only two stops, so the stress of traveling is eliminated. It's a shame for the characteristics of the tour, but it's a challenge every year," said the 31-year-old.

Competition is fierce
Seven stages over nine days, including the final mountain race up the Alpe Cermis, are always a special affair and no walk in the park. "You have to be at your best every day, that's the challenge of the Tour. Anything can happen, especially on the final day you can make up or lose a lot of places. The tour is very demanding."

Therese Johaug (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Therese Johaug
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Stadlober's best overall Tour result is a fifth place from the 2017/18 season. Last year, she did not finish in the top ten. This time, the top ten is the declared goal, but a stage podium place on the way there is hardly possible, not least because of the strong competition from Norway around Therese Johaug and from Sweden. "It's still a long way to the podium, the stakes are high. But the goal is to make the podium."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf