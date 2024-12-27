At the Tour de Ski
Stadlober: “The goal is to make the podium”
Cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober wants to improve her position on the podium at the Tour de Ski. The Olympic bronze medallist recently came sixth in the 20 km classic in Davos, and after an intensive training block at home, the Radstadt native is optimistic. "I feel good and have taken the momentum from Davos with me," said Stadlober before the start of the tour in Toblach.
The South Tyrolean town not far from the Austrian border is one of only two venues on the Tour this time, along with Val di Fiemme. "There are only two stops, so the stress of traveling is eliminated. It's a shame for the characteristics of the tour, but it's a challenge every year," said the 31-year-old.
Competition is fierce
Seven stages over nine days, including the final mountain race up the Alpe Cermis, are always a special affair and no walk in the park. "You have to be at your best every day, that's the challenge of the Tour. Anything can happen, especially on the final day you can make up or lose a lot of places. The tour is very demanding."
Stadlober's best overall Tour result is a fifth place from the 2017/18 season. Last year, she did not finish in the top ten. This time, the top ten is the declared goal, but a stage podium place on the way there is hardly possible, not least because of the strong competition from Norway around Therese Johaug and from Sweden. "It's still a long way to the podium, the stakes are high. But the goal is to make the podium."
