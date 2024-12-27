When ski slope hooligans “shoot down” rescue workers

Woman hit several times, man seriously injured

It all started when a skier fell at around 1.25 pm. A 47-year-old woman who had been following him was forced to make a small braking turn. She was literally "shot down" by an unknown skier wearing a red winter jacket. The woman fell and came to rest behind a crest. Seconds later, a 19-year-old female winter sports enthusiast crashed into the holidaymaker who had been involved in the accident. The young woman also fell heavily and remained lying on the slope next to the 47-year-old. Immediately afterwards, the next speeding skier arrived - he hit both women at the same time and crashed, sustaining serious injuries. After first aid on site, the man had to be flown to Feldkirch Regional Hospital by the Gallus 1 emergency helicopter.