Crazy scenes in Lech
When ski slope hooligans “shoot down” rescue workers
Unbelievable scenes took place on Christmas Day in the so-called "Madlochkompression" in Lech am Arlberg. Several skiers were involved in a pile-up, and hooligans on the slopes torpedoed the work of the emergency services. Five people were injured, one of them very seriously.
On Christmas Day, the legendary "Madloch" was open for the first time this winter - and the opening couldn't have gone worse. As is well known, there is a small counter slope in the first third of the ski route, which unnecessarily tempts many skiers to take a lot of momentum with them. For this reason, there are also two large banners warning skiers to be careful and to ski at an appropriate speed. However, as the incidents on Wednesday showed, only very few people adhere to these rules.
Woman hit several times, man seriously injured
It all started when a skier fell at around 1.25 pm. A 47-year-old woman who had been following him was forced to make a small braking turn. She was literally "shot down" by an unknown skier wearing a red winter jacket. The woman fell and came to rest behind a crest. Seconds later, a 19-year-old female winter sports enthusiast crashed into the holidaymaker who had been involved in the accident. The young woman also fell heavily and remained lying on the slope next to the 47-year-old. Immediately afterwards, the next speeding skier arrived - he hit both women at the same time and crashed, sustaining serious injuries. After first aid on site, the man had to be flown to Feldkirch Regional Hospital by the Gallus 1 emergency helicopter.
Snow groomer crashed into rescuer
What happened next can only leave you shaking your head in bewilderment. Although the piste rescuers who had rushed to the scene in the meantime had already visibly marked and secured the accident site from afar, countless skiers were still thundering down the slope at far too high a speed.
One skier crashed straight through the barrier and mowed down one of the piste rescuers - who was very lucky to have escaped unharmed. The slope hooligan, on the other hand, faced unpleasant consequences and was reported to the Feldkirch public prosecutor's office for endangering physical safety. In addition, the man also fell and sustained unspecified injuries.
