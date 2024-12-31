"Krone" explains the rules
The new deposit system will soon also apply in Tyrol
The "Krone" once again recalls the rules that will apply with the changeover to the new deposit system from 2025. Spar has its own experts to help customers. The chain has invested over 60 million euros across Austria.
As the "Krone" reported several times, the new single-use deposit system comes into force on January 1st. Some people are still unclear about what will apply. We clarify once again. There are just three points to remember:
The one-way deposit applies to all drinks in plastic bottles and metal cans with a size of 0.1 to 3 liters. This packaging is marked with a corresponding logo. The one-way deposit is 25 cents per bottle or can. Please note! Only empty and uncrushed bottles and cans that still have the intact label will be taken back.
From January 2, every store will have experts on hand at information stands to advise customers.
Patricia Sepetavc
Milk and syrup are excluded from the deposit.
The following applies to all other plastic and metal packaging: put both together in the yellow garbage can or yellow bag.
"The single-use deposit applies not only to in-store purchases, but also to online retail, vending machines and food deliveries," says the responsible federal ministry.
Preparations have been in full swing for months
Preparations have been in full swing for months at supermarkets in Tyrol and the other federal states. Spar is no exception. "We have done everything we can to offer our customers the best and most uncomplicated deposit system in Austria. With the investments and commitment of our employees, we are setting new standards in deposit return. This enables us to make a significant contribution to sustainability," explains Patricia Sepetavc, Managing Director in Tyrol and Salzburg.
From IT, logistics and sales to marketing and communication, all departments were involved in the changeover process.
Around 60 million euros invested across Austria
"Our employees also received comprehensive training in order to meet the new requirements. From 2 January, there will be experts in every store to advise customers at specially set up information stands," emphasizes Sepetavc. As a further service, Spar is distributing one million free deposit bags in the stores so that customers can conveniently transport their deposit bottles.
Incidentally, Spar has invested an impressive 60 million euros in the changeover throughout Austria.
