The new deposit system will soon also apply in Tyrol

Preparations have been in full swing for months at supermarkets in Tyrol and the other federal states. Spar is no exception. "We have done everything we can to offer our customers the best and most uncomplicated deposit system in Austria. With the investments and commitment of our employees, we are setting new standards in deposit return. This enables us to make a significant contribution to sustainability," explains Patricia Sepetavc, Managing Director in Tyrol and Salzburg.