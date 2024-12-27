Telling stories instead of educating the audience!

Meyer: For me, it's a kind of fairy tale, a parable. Of course, you can see it in terms of #MeToo and wokeness: Two old white gentlemen pick up a lady or a girl off the street, and what happens to her? I would look at it from Higgins' point of view. He sees an opportunity to take his professional skills to the extreme with Eliza. But he wants to get the best out of her and then give her the freedom, so to speak, to be better able to hold her own in the world. And that's what Eliza asks for at the beginning. She says, please teach me to speak, I want to work in a flower store. She reproaches him for this later because she realizes that she has created a prison for herself because she can no longer simply talk to her friends on the street. Higgins didn't even think about that. You can blame him for that or not. I don't blame him because he sees the whole thing from the perspective of the scientist, the phonetician. But Higgins never does anything out of malice or to hurt Eliza. He also wants to do something good for her and prove something to himself.