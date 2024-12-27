Still 6.8 billion schillings not exchanged

Money museum takes you on a journey through time to the Alpendollar

Schilling nostalgics and money fans can also look forward to the second half of 2025, as the OeNB also announced: The central bank's Money Museum in Vienna will then be dedicated to the schilling, aka the Alpine dollar, and its introduction 100 years ago. The "hard currency", which was pegged solely to the D-Mark from the mid-1970s, was the currency of the Alpine republic from 1925 to 1938 and from 1945 until it was replaced by the euro.