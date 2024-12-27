The Stefani “yes-word” boomed in Telfs and Tarrenz

Unanimous decision with no votes against or abstentions

The overwhelming urge to celebrate the Schleicherlaufen again in 2025 after a five-year break was clearly palpable. Of course, this culturally significant event requires the suspension of all rules in advance, let the madness begin, especially in Telfs! A deafening, triple "Fåsnåcht bleib" from the all-male society was the unanimous decision - with no votes against or abstentions - to hold the Schleicherlaufen on February 2nd.