Fever because of Feber

The Stefani “yes-word” boomed in Telfs and Tarrenz

27.12.2024 16:00

The "lawless season" began in the Tyrolean market town of Telfs (Innsbruck-Land district) with the Stefani general assembly on Thursday. And Tarrenz in the district of Imst is also entering Fåsnåcht this year. 

The Victorian Advent market on Telfer Rathausplatz gave way to the absolute contrasting program, the hustle and bustle that the Telfer Fåsnåcht locals have been longing for again for five years. The Bears, the Wild Ones, the Beasen Buam, the Schleicher and all the other groups formed up there to enter the town hall as one, sometimes with a roar.

For the general meeting on St. Stephen's Day. A vote had to be taken on whether to actually go to the carnival.

The entrance of the bear group with their muffled, powerful drums across the town hall square made a pompous impression. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
The entrance of the bear group with their muffled, powerful drums across the town hall square made a pompous impression.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)

Unanimous decision with no votes against or abstentions
The overwhelming urge to celebrate the Schleicherlaufen again in 2025 after a five-year break was clearly palpable. Of course, this culturally significant event requires the suspension of all rules in advance, let the madness begin, especially in Telfs! A deafening, triple "Fåsnåcht bleib" from the all-male society was the unanimous decision - with no votes against or abstentions - to hold the Schleicherlaufen on February 2nd.

The "wild ones" also marched into the town hall, led by their red-tongued figurehead, the Ponznåff. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
The "wild ones" also marched into the town hall, led by their red-tongued figurehead, the Ponznåff.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)

Over 500 active participants in 14 groups will once again attract thousands of fans from all over the world. On Epiphany at the latest, when the Fåsnåchtsymbol, the "Naz", is unearthed, the "lawless" time begins, which author Mario Petuzzi also mentioned in his new "Hymn to the Fasnacht" to rapturous applause from the audience.

"The whole village is already crazy"
There was also a lot of clapping in Tarrenz, as the multi-purpose hall roared "Yes" when chairman Bernhard Juen asked "Gemmar huire in'd Fåsnåcht?". One week after the Telfern team, things are getting serious for the Tarrenz team. They even had an eight-year break due to corona. So the chairman's perception is understandable: "The whole village is already going crazy."

The first "Gangle", even if only in the hall: some people's eyes were wet with emotion. (Bild: Daum Hubert)
The first "Gangle", even if only in the hall: some people's eyes were wet with emotion.
(Bild: Daum Hubert)

The demand for the "Fasnachtsbier" specially created by the Starkenberg brewery, which was given eleven different labels by artist Poschusta, was also crazy. And then finally the first "Gangle" from the 16 Scheller and Roller couples. The new carnival song is available on Spotify, the carnival is thankfully real on 9 February.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
