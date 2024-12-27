100 women and children discovered in mass grave

Victims wore "Kurdish spring clothes"

The site is located about 15 to 20 kilometers from the main road in Tal al-Shaikhia in the province of Muthanna, an AFP journalist reported. It was the second grave of its kind to be discovered at the site, Karim said on Wednesday. "After the first layer of soil was removed and the remains were revealed, it was found that they were women and children dressed in Kurdish spring clothes," he continued.